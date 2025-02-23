Americans Double-Up Chiefs, Secure Weekend Split

February 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (29-23-4-1) bounced back after a 9-6 loss on Friday, fending off a late push by the Spokane Chiefs (38-17-1-1) and hanging on for a 4-2 win at the Toyota Center Saturday night.

Cruz Pavao opened the scoring for the Americans 7:24 into the game. Carter MacAdams skated down the left wing into the Spokane zone before firing the puck across the crease for Pavao to tap in. It was Pavao's ninth goal of the season.

Tri-City carried the 1-0 lead all the way into the first intermission with Spokane leading 12-11 in shots.

The Chiefs tied the game early in the second period. Berkly Catton flew down the right wing into the Americans zone, fending off a check and driving toward the crease before lifting a shot over the blocker of Lukas Matecha. The goal came 3:54 into the period.

The Americans capitalized on a broken stick to regain the lead later in the period. Spokane defenseman Will McIsaac went to play the puck in his own zone, but the blade of his stick snapped off when he touched it.

He had to drop his stick to not take a penalty, allowing Jake Gudelj to pick it up. He then dropped to Jake Sloan who skated into the left circle and beat Dawson Cowan past the glove with his 25th of the season.

A few minutes later a number of collisions took place in the neutral zone, leading to Cash Koch and Brody Gillespie dropping the glove. Moments after the scrap the Americans extended their lead.

A clearing attempt around the boards by Spokane hit the skate of a linesman, stopping the puck in the corner. Grady Martin got control of it and sent it to the high slot for Terrell Goldsmith, who beat Cowan through a screen with his fourth goal of the season. The goal came with 5:25 remaining in the period.

Before the period was over Spokane cut into the lead. Shea Van Olm deflected a point shot from Brayden Crampton into net for his WHL-leading 46th of the season, sending the two teams to the locker room with the score 3-2 Tri-City.

After the Americans failed to connect on a power play early in the third period, Spokane thought they tied the game. Asanali Sarkenov deflected a point shot past Matecha, but the goal was reviewed for a high stick.

After a long review, the call was overturned and Tri-City held on to their 3-2 lead.

Spokane went to the power play late in regulation as Austin Zemlak was sent to the box for cross checking with 4:17 remaining, but the Americans penalty kill kept the Chiefs at bay.

Cowan went to the bench for the extra attacker as the clock dwindled down, and then Gudelj was called for hooking with 16 seconds remaining to send Spokane back to the man advantage.

Off the draw in the Tri-City zone, Catton won the faceoff, but Crampton wasn't able to hold the puck in at the line as Spokane had to tag up to avoid offside. After their gained the line again, the Americans forced the turnover and Savin Virk was able to hit the empty net with a shorthanded goal, sealing the 4-2 win.

Tri-City is now off until next Friday when they host the Vancouver Giants for Fred Meyer Pink Ice Night at the Toyota Center.

Announced attendance was 5,843, a sellout.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.