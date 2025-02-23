Oil Kings and Tigers Wrap up Season Series in Edmonton

February 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back at home tonight as they wrap up a home and home set with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The two clubs met on Friday night in Medicine Hat with the Oil Kings takng a 5-4 win in a game that saw three lead changes. The Oil Kings had five different goal scorers and Alex Worthington made 31 saves for the win.

Edmonton is 4-3-0-0 in the season series and tonight will be the eighth and final meeting this season. Edmonton has scored 23 goals and Medicine Hat has scored 24 in the season series. Gavin Hodnett leads the way offensively for Edmonton is eight points in seven games after his two-assist night on Friday. Medicine Hat is led by Gavin McKenna who has nine points in seven games.

Edmonton was off on Saturday night and now sits with a 31-20-2-2 record on the year, good for 66 points. Currently sitting in seventh place, the Oil Kings are also just one point back of Brandon and Saskatoon for fifth and sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Tigers defeated Kamloops 5-4 on Saturday night and are first in the Eastern Conference with a 38-17-3-1 record, good for 80 points.

Game time from Rogers Place is 6 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (42, 26-38-64)

Gavin Hodnett (55, 24-35-59)

Lukas Sawchyn (54, 13-32-45)

Roan Woodward (55, 19-26-45)

Adam Jecho (43, 19-24-43)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 14 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 12 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 3 games away from 100 in the WHL and 10 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 14 points away from 100 in the WHL

Tigers Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gavin McKenna (50, 30-73-103)

Oasiz Wiesblatt (57, 28-57-85)

Hunter St. Martin (56, 35-17-52)

Ryder Ritchie (56, 24-27-51)

Bryce Pickford (45, 20-24-44)

