Tigers Shut Out Blazers, 5-0

February 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers hosted the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night at Co-op Place. It was their only meeting of the season. The Tigers won the lone game last season 4-0 in Kamloops and are 3-2-0-0 in their last five games against the Blazers.

The Tigers opened the scoring 7:42 into the first with Hunter St. Martin's team leading 34th of the season. Oasiz Wiesblatt made a nice move at the side of the net and found St. Martin in front for the easy tap in. Gavin McKenna grabbed the second assist on the opening goal to extend his point streak to 34 games.

Ryder Ritchie gave the Tigers a two-goal lead with 6:57 left in the first. He finished off a nice tic tac toe passing play with a wrister from the side of the net. Mathew Ward and Misha Volotovskii picked up the assists on the goal. Ritchie's goal extended his point streak to 10 games.

The Tigers continued the offensive onslaught in the second period. Tyson Moss let a shot go from the point that the goalie kicked to the side. Fortunately, Kadon McCann was in the right place at the right time and was able to put home the rebound for his 10th of the year. Carter Cunningham found the scoresheet with the secondary assist.

Less than a minute later, St. Martin struck again with his second of the night. McKenna fought off a defender and was able to find St. Martin with a behind the back pass that he fired in to give the Tigers a four-goal lead. Wiesblatt picked up his second point of the night with the extra assist.

The Tigers would add another quick goal for their third over a span of 1:25. Josh Van Mulligen put a shot on net and there was a battle in front for the rebound. Niilopekka Muhonen was able to bang in the rebound for his fourth of the year. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll also got in the action with the secondary assist.

The third period saw a lot of great scoring opportunities, but the goalies finished strong saving all 22 shots in the period. The Tigers defense played smart and held on to preserve the shutout for netminder Jordan Switzer.

Switzer had a fantastic game in net for the Tigers. He saved all 22 shots he faced to pick up his 21st win and third shutout of the season. Dylan Ernst started the game in net for the Blazers. He allowed five goals against on 19 shots. Logan Edmonstone came on in relief midway through the second period. He had a great game saving all 25 shots he faced.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 44

Kamloops - 22

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0%

PK: 1/1 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jordan Switzer - Edmonton/Kamloops

Hunter St. Martin - Edmonton/Kamloops

Gavin McKenna - Edmonton/Kamloops

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Marcus Pacheco

The Tigers are back in action tomorrow night when they head to Edmonton to finish the season series with the Oil Kings. Game time is 6:00 PM (MST). You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

