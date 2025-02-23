Giants Score Twice in 3rd to Force OT, Pick up Point vs. Rockets

February 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants erased a 3-1 deficit in the third period of Saturday's contest against the Kelowna Rockets, but could only bring home a single point after a 4-3 overtime loss in front of more than 4,100 fans at the Langley Events Centre.

The loss drops Vancouver's record this season to 28-21-7-0, while Kelowna improves to 17-33-4-2.

Vancouver scored first, but Kelowna responded with three second period goals to go into the second intermission up 3-1. Tyler Thorpe and Colton Roberts each scored in the third period for the G-Men to tie the game, while Tyus Sparks stayed hot as well, providing the Giants first goal of the game. Brady Smith finished with 18 saves in the Giants crease.

Will Sharpe had two goals - including the OT winner - for the Rockets. Hiroki Gojsic and Dawson Gerwing had the other tallies, while goaltender Rhett Stoesser made 26 saves to get the win.

Neither team would score in the first period, though the Giants generated plenty of good looks, especially in the back half of the period. Yet it was 0-0 after 20 minutes, with the Giants outshooting the Rockets 15-7.

Sparks opened the scoring for Vancouver 6:34 into the second period when he put home a loose puck after a net drive from Ethan Mittelsteadt. It was Sparks' fourth goal in his last three games and his ninth of the season.

Kelowna's Hiroki Gojsic would tie the game shorthanded halfway through the period to halt the Giants momentum.

Then the Rockets scored twice in 52 seconds, first on a power play when Gerwing deposited a rebound and then on a wrist shot from the right point from Sharpe that found its way through.

Thorpe gave the Giants life just 40 seconds into the third period when Lipinski dropped a pass for him in the right circle, where he walked into a shot that drove past Stoesser. The goal set a new career high for Thorpe with his 24th of the season.

At the 11:40 mark of the third period, Vancouver got the equalizer courtesy of Roberts, who beat Stoesser from the right circle after a good net drive from Brett Olson. Roberts now has nine points in his last nine games, to go along with a +6 plus-minus rating during that span.

The overtime didn't last long, with Sharpe scoring 29 seconds in on a great individual effort. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 15/3/11/0 = 29 | KEL - 7/6/8/1 = 22

PP: VAN- 0/3 | KEL - 1 /4

Face-Offs: VAN - 32 | KEL - 18 3 STARS

1st: KEL - Rhett Stoesser - 26 Saves on 29 Shots

2nd: VAN - Tyler Thorpe - 1G, 6 SOG

3rd: KEL - Will Sharpe - 2G (incl. GWG), 3 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Brady Smith (18 saves / 22 shots)

Kelowna: WIN - Rhett Stoesser (26 saves / 29 shots) UPCOMING

Date Opponent Time Location

Sunday, February 23 Wenatchee 4:00 PM PST Town Toyota Center

Wednesday, February 26 Spokane 7:05 PM PST Spokane Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Friday, February 28 Tri-City 7:05 PM PST Toyota Center

The Giants next home game is this Sunday, March 2 at 4 PM vs. the Wenatchee Wild. Head to VancouverGiants.com/tickets for more details or call 604-4-GIANTS.

