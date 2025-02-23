Hitmen Pound Warriors, 5-1

Moose Jaw, SK - The Calgary Hitmen put the finishing touches on a six-game East Division road trip with a 5-1 victory in Moose Jaw over the Warriors on Saturday night.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Hitmen who finished the trip with a record of 4-2.

Captain Carson Wetsch led the scoring attack with a pair of goals with Ethan Moore, Oliver Tulk and Carson Birnie adding singles helping the Hitmen sweep their four game regular season series with the Warriors.

Goaltender Anders Miller turned aside 23 shots while making a couple of point-blank stops on Dominik Pavlik and Ethan Semeniuk when Moose Jaw was still within striking distance trailing 3-1.

The Hitmen, who built period leads of 2-0 and 3-1, outshot the home side 39-24 and went 0-1 on the powerplay while killing all three Moose Jaw chances.

Calgary returns to home ice on Wednesday, Feb. 26 to host Swift Current in the TELUS BE BRAVE #EndBullying Game in an 11:00 a.m. start at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Hitmen are then back on the road to visit Red Deer on Friday, Feb. 28 in a 7:00 p.m. start.

