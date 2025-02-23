Chiefs Fall Flat Saturday on Road Against Tri-City Americans, 4-2

February 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kennewick, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs fell flat Saturday night on the road against the Tri-City Americans, losing 4-2.

The Chiefs got off to the opposite start they did in Friday night's five-goal first period as the Americans were the first to find the net at 7:24. Cruz Pavao was the goal-scorer, with assists going to Carter MacAdams and Jackson Smith. Tri-City held onto that 1-0 lead the entire opening frame, despite Spokane putting up 12 shots.

The Chiefs evened the score less than four minutes into the second as Seattle Kraken prospect Berkly Catton picked up the puck from Will McIsaac and jetted up the ice. After dangling his way through a couple Tri-City defenders, Catton found the twine for the 34th time this season to extend his point streak to 17 games and make it a 1-1 game. Saige Weinstein also picked up an assist on the play.

From there, though, the Americans secured a 3-1 lead after back-to-back goals at 9:16 (Jake Sloan from Jake Gudelj) and 14:35 (Terrell Goldsmith from Grady Martin).

Spokane's league-leading power play connected at 17:29 to cut the game to 3-2 and give the Chiefs hope. It was overage forward Shea Van Olm who scored his WHL-leading 46th goal of the year with help from Brayden Crampton and Catton. For Crampton, it's his 29th power play assist - third-most in the league behind Portland's Tyson Jugnauth and Prince Albert's Lukas Dragicevic.

The ice tilted in the Chiefs' favor in the third, as they peppered the net with 13 shots to Tri-City's four, but none of them broke through as Lukas Matecha stood tall in net for the Americans.

Ultimately, Savin Kirk put this one away with an empty netter at 19:58 to bring the final score to 4-2.

The Chiefs went just 1/5 on the power play, but a perfect 4/4 on the penalty kill and won the shot battle 34-23. Dawson Cowan picked up his first regulation loss since January 24 against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Up next, the Chiefs will head to the Rose City to take on the Portland Winterhawks Sunday evening. It'll be the first match-up between the divisional foes since January 2 when Portland came away with the 5-2 victory.

