Chiefs Return to Win Column with 7-3 Victory in Portland Sunday Night

February 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Spokane Chiefs put themselves back in the win column Sunday night with a strong 7-3 road victory over the Portland Winterhawks. It's the sixth and final time the two teams will meet in the regular season, with the Chiefs finishing 4-2-0-0 against their divisional foe in the season series.

The Chiefs kicked things off early, as Owen Martin picked up a rebound in the slot and fired it to the twine just 24 seconds into play for his 11th goal of the season. Mathis Preston and Will McIsaac were credited with the helpers.

WHL-leading goal scorer Shea Van Olm padded that lead to two when he got the puck from Brayden Crampton and swept it across the front of the net before chipping it over the line at 3:27. Nathan Mayes also earned an assist on the play.

It wasn't until nearly the 17-minute mark when the Chiefs pushed it to a 3-0 lead thanks to a rocket from Andrew Cristall at the circle. Van Olm and Berkly Catton got the helpers, extending Catton's point streak to 18 games.

Spokane's rookie netminder Carter Esler stopped all 11 of Portland's shots, ultimately stopping 41 of 44 by the end of the game and earning his ninth win of the season.

Action returned about six minutes into the second period, when Josh Zakreski got the Winterhawks on the board with a power play goal.

From there, rookie defenseman Kaden Allan picked up his first career WHL goal at 12:04 with help from Owen Schoettler and Cristall, It ended up being the game-winning goal in the contest.

Alex Weirmair followed that up with a quick pair of goals at 13:30 (short handed) and 15:27 to bring the 'Hawks within one.

That's as close as Portland would get, though, as Spokane went on to score three unanswered goals in the third period, starting with Van Olm's second of the night at 11:42.

The power play struck again at 12:41 when Cristall also potted his second goal of the night with help from Van Olm and Catton.

The night ended as it began, with Owen Martin scoring a goal - this time short handed on an empty net - at 15:04 in the third.

Catton's three assist night got him to the century mark on the season, bringing his total to 34 goals and 66 assists in 47 games.

The Chiefs went 2/3 on the power play and 6/7 on the penalty kill. They'll return home for a busy slate of three home games this week, starting with a contest against the Vancouver Giants Wednesday night.

