T-Birds Top 'Tips

February 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - Braeden Cootes had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Everett Silvertips, 3-1, Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center. With the win the Thunderbirds increased their lead for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference to four points over Wenatchee. The T-Birds will play three games in three nights next weekend, beginning with a rematch with Everett Friday at Angel of the Winds Arena.

After being held to just 22 shots and one goal in their overtime loss Friday in Wenatchee, head coach Matt O'Dette wanted more shot volume from his offense versus Everett and got it as Seattle (23-29-3-1) ended up with 35 shots against the Silvertips. "We made some tweaks to our lines, just wanted to get more pucks to the net, more inside," he commented. "Overall, just a more complete game."

After the teams went through a scoreless first period Everett got on the board first, scoring at 4:44 of the second while skating 4-on-4. The T-Birds answered with Brendan Rudolph's second goal of the season at 10:33 on a goal mouth scramble, assisted by Cootes and Brayden Holberton.

"I saw Holby with the puck," explained Rudolph of his game tying goal. "He passed it to Cootsy. I just drove the net and he made a really good shot. I just happened to be back door and happened to put it in. Amazing feeling."

The Thunderbirds would score twice 51-seconds apart late in the period to grab the lead. They broke the tie when Brayden Schuurman put back a Cootes' shot at 18:06. The game winning goal came on Schuurman's 21st birthday. "It's awesome to contribute to a win for this group," remarked Schuurman of his ninth goal. "To happen on my birthday makes it that much more special." Radim Mrtka had the second assist on the goal.

Cootes would give Seattle their two-goal cushion when he scored on the power play at 18:57. Schuurman and Coster Dunn had the helpers.

Scott Ratzlaff turned aside 36 shots to earn his 19th win. "I thought all twenty guys chipped in to get the win," said O'Dette. "Twenty guys for sixty minutes. That's what you need to beat a team like Everett. Obviously, Scotty is in a zone right now. He was controlling his rebounds and steering pucks to the corner. That's what you need to keep the puck out of your net.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Seattle won the special teams battle going 1-for-3 on the power play and killing off three penalties.

Scott Ratzlaff is now 11-2-1-0 in his last 14 starts. He stopped 66 of 69 shots faced this weekend.

Nathan Pilling served out the second game of his two game suspension and will return to the lineup next Friday in Everett.

The T-Birds are 2-1 in their last three games against Everett with both wins on home ice.

Boxscore: Everett Silvertips at Seattle Thunderbirds - Saturday, February 22, 2025

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.