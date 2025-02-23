Oil Kings Recall Marsh, Re-Assign Williams
February 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have made roster moves ahead of Sunday nights game.
The Oil Kings have recalled 2009-born forward Jensen Marsh and have re-assigned 2008-born forward Matt Williams.
Marsh, out of Cochrane, Alta., was the Oil Kings second-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, 27th overall. Currently playing for the Airdrie CFR Bisons, Marsh has 33 points in 34 games comprised of 13 goals and 20 assists.
Williams returns to the Leduc Oil Kings U18 AAA after playing on Friday night in Medicine Hat.
-
The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!
The Oil Kings are back at home on February 23 when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers for Ghostbusters Night at 6 p.m.! The Alberta Ghostbusters will be in attendance
Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!
