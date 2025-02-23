Tigers Finish Weekend with 5-3 Win in Edmonton

February 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers headed to Edmonton on Sunday for their third game in three nights. It was also the final game of the season series between the Tigers and Oil Kings. The Oil Kings held the advantage having won four of the previous seven meetings, including a 5-4 win in Medicine Hat on Friday night.

The Tigers got in some early penalty trouble and the Oil Kings were able to capitalize. Midway through the first period the Oil Kings scored a pair of power play goals only 33 seconds apart. Landon Hanson got the Oil Kings on the board redirecting a pass in the slot into net for his 14th of the season. Roan Woodward and Gracyn Sawchyn picked up the assists on the opening goal. Adam Jecho made it a two-goal game on the second power play with his 20th. Sawchyn carried the puck behind the net and found Jecho alone in the slot. He let a quick wrister go that lit the lamp.

Medicine Hat would cut the lead to one before the end of the opening frame. Josh Van Mulligen found Marcus Pacheco pinching up from the blue line with a pass. Pacheco let a wrister go from the right faceoff dot that found the netting on the far side. Misha Volotovskii also picked up an assist on Pacheco's 11th.

The Tigers controlled the play in the second period outshooting the Oil Kings 13-5 in the middle frame. Unfortunately, the Oil Kings were able to scored on one of those shots to increase their lead back to two. Jecho grabbed a loose puck at center and skated in. He was able to shield the puck from the defender and get a shot off that went through the goalie's five hole.

Medicine Hat would respond again before the end of the period. Back on the power play, Van Mulligen tried to find the skater in the slot but the pass made its way through to the other side. Gavin McKenna grabbed the puck and let a shot go that found the yawning cage. Hunter St. Martin picked up the secondary assist on the goal that extended McKenna's point streak to 35 games.

The Tigers' offense really broke out in the third period. 7:00 into the third, St. Martin tied up the game with his team leading 36th goal of the season. McKenna found Niilopekka Muhonen driving to the slot. Muhonen got off a good shot that was saved but St. Martin was there to put home the rebound.

A few minutes later, the Tigers took their first lead of the game off McKenna's second goal of the game. Tanner Molendyk took the puck down low on the left side and made a fantastic pass to find McKenna in front of the net. McKenna tapped in the puck off his backhand for his 32nd of the season. Oasiz Wiesblatt also picked up an assist on the go ahead goal.

Mathew Ward made it a two-goal lead with 7:13 remaining in the game. He found the loose puck in the slot and skated in. He let a backhand go that beat the goalie blocker side. The goal was Ward's 15th of the campaign.

The Oil Kings had a chance late with a five-minute power play to end the game. The Tigers' penalty kill did a great job blocking shots and cutting off passing lanes. They were able to kill off the penalty and secure the 5-3 victory on the road.

Harrison Meneghin was back in net for the Tigers. He had a great game saving 25 of 28 shots to pick up his 17th win of the season. Alex Worthington got the call in net for the Oil Kings. He had a strong game making 34 saves on 39 shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 39

Edmonton - 28

Special Teams:

PP:1/3 - 33.3%

PK: 1/3 - 33.3%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Hunter St. Martin - Medicine Hat

Adam Jecho - Edmonton

Josh Van Mulligen - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Tanner Molendyk

The Tigers are back in action on Friday night when they head to Regina to finish the season series with the Pats. Game time is 6:00 PM (MST). You can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.