Chyzowski Nets Overtime Winner as Hawks Tame the Wild Saturday Night

February 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Hawks opened the scoring in front of an electric crowd at the VMC nearly nine minutes into the game when Hawks' captain Kyle Chyzowski buried a rebounded shot from Josh Zakreski on the odd-man rush for a shorthanded goal. Joel Plante added another tally for the Hawks off a tremendous individual effort to cut across the crease, blocker side and stuff the puck around the extended pad of Wild netminder Alex Garrett. Portland found its third goal of the night at the 13:12 mark of the second period when defenceman Carter Sotheran picked off the puck at the blue line and drew in a Wild defender, which allowed him to slide the puck over to Chyzowski who buried his shot blocker side for his second tally.

Wenatchee pulled one back on the power play with just under two minutes remaining in the second frame as Reid Andresen was found on the doorstep and buried his shot, however the goal needed to be reviewed due to a terrific effort from Hawks' goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták nearly stopping the puck on the goal line. Portland held the lead 3-1 after two periods of play.

The Wild pulled within one after Miles Cooper beat Štěbeták five-hole for a shorthanded goal to open the third frame.Wenatchee found the net again off the stick of 19-year-old Eastyn Mannix to tie the game at three goals apiece after the end of regulation.

The Hawks scored the game winner 41 seconds into overtime as Alex Weiermair dished the puck to Chyzowski at the blue line and the 20-year-old center skated in from the right circle with a deke and pushed his shot five-hole to end the game and net his third goal of the night. The goal marked Chyzowski's third career Western Hockey League hat trick and second of the season.

Game #55: Portland (4) vs. Wenatchee (3)

SOG: POR (30) - WEN (25)

PP: POR (0/3) - WEN (1/3)

Saves: Štěbeták (22) - Garrett (26)

SCORING:

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (35) from Josh Zakreski and Kayd Ruedig (shorthanded)

POR - Joel Plante (4) from Alex Weiermair and Griffin Darby

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (36) from Carter Sotheran and Tyson Jugnauth

WEN - Reid Andresen (6) from Miles Cooper and Shaun Rios (power play)

WEN - Miles Cooper (20) from Zane Saab (shorthanded)

WEN - Eastyn Mannix (6) from Maddix McCagherty and Brendan Dunphy

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (37) from Alex Weiermair and Tyson Jugnauth (overtime)

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks take the ice against the Spokane Chiefs for their final regular season meeting on Sunday, February 23 at 4:00 p.m. PST at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum for Mascot Night.

