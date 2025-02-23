Game Day Hub: February 23 vs Spokane

The Portland Winterhawks wrap up the three-in-three weekend with a battle on home ice against the Spokane Chiefs. It's also the fan-favorite Mascot Night and Tommy has invited an impressive cast of characters to the Glass Palace.

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV and on Portland's CW

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks delivered a gutsy, 4-3 overtime win on Saturday against the Wenatchee Wild. The Hawks took an early lead with a shorthanded goal from captain Kyle Chyzowski, followed by a solo effort from Joel Plante to make it 2-0. Chyzowski added another goal in the second period with an assist from Carter Sotheran. Wenatchee responded with three unanswered goals in the second and third period, but in overtime, Chyzowski completed his hat trick with a game-winning goal 41 seconds in, securing a 4-3 victory for the Hawks.

Milestone Watch

Winterhawks veteran forward Josh Zakreski is expected to slot into the lineup for his 200th career Western Hockey League game. Zakreski was selected by Portland in the eighth round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, and since then he has had a significant impact on the Hawks' offense. The Saskatoon native has recorded 66 goals and 68 assists in his time in Portland for a combined total of 134 points across four seasons. He was named alternate captain this season and he's already put up a career-high 57 points thus far (31G, 26A) and sits second on the team in goals and fourth in total points.

Mascot Night Madness

Tommy is excited to invite you to today's Mascot game! Join us for one of the most fun nights of the year as we gear up for the 2025 WHL playoffs.

Arrive to the game early (doors open at 3:00 p.m.) and come mingle with some of your favorite mascots and characters on the VMC concourse bowl. Then, be sure to stay in your seats during the first intermission to watch the mascots take on the Junior Winterhawks in a friendly hockey game and an on-ice mascot dance battle during the second intermission.

Tommy has assembled an amazing line-up for Mascot night featuring:

Blaze

Barley the Hop

Portland Pickles

Fred Meyer Bear

Chipper the Squirrel

Rally the Ridgefield Raptor

Chuck E Cheese

Jamba Juice Fruit

Darth Vader

The Duracell Battery

Douglas Fir

and many more!

Trading Card Giveaway presented by The Barbers

The first 500 fans into the VMC on Sunday night can grab their free pack of Winterhawks trading cards. Collect each pack and you've got the whole team! This is the fourth Barbers Trading Card set of the season so be sure to get there early to secure your trading cards.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Spokane by the Numbers

The Spokane Chiefs enter tonight's game with a 38-17-1-1 record and are coming off a physical battle with the Tri-City Americans on Saturday night where standouts Berkly Catton and Shea Van Olm each scored one goal. They sit at fourth place in the Western Hockey League, only one point behind third seed Calgary Hitmen.

The Chiefs have the hottest line in the WHL right now as their offense is spearheaded by the trio of Berkly Catton, Shea Van Olm, and Andrew Cristall. The three juggernauts currently hold 289 total points on the season, as Cristall leads the entire Western League with over 100 points and Catton sitting in third. Van Olm leads the WHL in scoring with 45 goals on the season, with Cristall behind him in second place with 40 goals for himself. These three work well off each other and will be a force to reckon with come Sunday. Spokane's special teams have been on fire this season as its power play is ranked first in the league at 29.4%, while its penalty kill sits second at 81.3%.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and the Spokane Chiefs meet for the sixth and final time this regular season. The Hawks look to level the season series as the Chiefs have a 3-2 advantage over them thus far. The teams last met two days into the New Year, as Portland hosted Spokane and delivered a commanding 5-2 win at home ice.

