Weekly: Wednesday Showdown with Providence Headlines Penguins' Upcoming Week

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Feb. 21 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Hershey 1

Hershey scored the game's first goal, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tallied the next two. Kevin Roy evened the score on a breakaway late in the second period, and Kevin Czuczman buried the game-winning goal early in the third.

Saturday, Feb. 22 - PENGUINS 4 at Hartford 3 (OT)

The Penguins and Wolf Pack traded goals back-and-forth all night, eventually culminating in Adam Johnson scoring the game-winner on a penalty shot in overtime. Johnson, Kevin Roy and Cole Cassels all had one-goal, one-assist showings.

Sunday, Feb. 23 - PENGUINS 1 at Providence 2

Roy and Johnson combined to set up Cassels for the Penguins' first and only goal of the afternoon 63 seconds into the third, but Bruins goalie Max Lagacé kept things on lock from there, making 20 saves.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 26 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

A four-point swing is on the line as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hosts Providence in a rematch of Sunday's match. Bruins rookie Jack Studnicka leads the league with six shorthanded goals.

Friday, Feb. 28 - PENGUINS at Syracuse

The Penguins face-off against the Crunch for the just the second time this season, and the first in Syracuse. The Pens beat the Crunch, 2-0, back on Nov. 8 thanks to a 35-save shutout by Casey DeSmith.

Saturday, Feb. 29 - PENGUINS at Hershey

Leap Day marks the 10th time the Penguins and Bears go head-to-head this season. Hershey's power play has thrived in the season series (21.2%), but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's penalty kill is clicking at 91.0% in 19 games since Jan. 10.

Ice Chips

- David Warsofsky leads all AHL defensemen with six power-play goals.

- Adam Johnson's goal on Saturday was the first penalty shot conversion by a Penguin since Nov. 5, 2016.

- Johnson's game-winner was the second penalty shot goal in overtime in franchise history (Dominik Simon on Oct. 23, 2016)

- Kevin Roy has seven points (3G-4A) in his last seven games.

- Dustin Tokarski's win at Hartford on Saturday was the 200th victory of his pro career.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 56 33 17 3 3 72 .643

2. Hartford 55 30 14 6 5 71 .645

3. Providence 55 31 18 3 3 68 .618

4. Charlotte 53 30 19 4 0 64 .604

5. Springfield 56 30 24 2 0 62 .554

6. PENGUINS 56 27 21 3 5 62 .554

7. Lehigh Valley 56 23 25 2 6 54 .482

8. Bridgeport 56 19 30 5 2 44 .402

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Andrew AgozzinoX 37 14 19 33

David Warsofsky 45 9 22 31

Adam Johnson 41 9 21 30

Sam Miletic 55 8 21 29

Anthony Angello^ 45 16 9 25

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 15 7-4-2 1.88 .928 1

Casey DeSmith 37 18-14-2 2.72 .910 3

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Feb. 26 Providence Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 28 Syracuse Upstate Medical Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 29 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mon, Feb. 24 (RW) Anthony Angello Reassigned by PIT

Mon, Feb. 24 (C) Sam Lafferty Reassigned by PIT

Thu, Feb. 20 (C) Phil Varone Traded by MTL to PIT

Thu, Feb. 20 (RW) Riley Barber Traded by MTL to PIT

Thu, Feb. 20 (C) Graham Knott Reassigned by PIT from WHL

