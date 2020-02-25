Anaheim Ducks Reassign Terry and Guhle to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned right wing Troy Terry and defenseman Brendan Guhle to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Terry, 22 (9/10/97), posted 4-11=15 points with six penalty minutes (PIM) in 47 games with the Ducks this season. Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Terry has recorded 8-20=28 points with a +3 rating in 81 career NHL games with the Ducks. The 6-0, 180-pound right wing has appeared in seven games with San Diego in 2019-20, collecting 3-7=10 points with a +10 rating and two PIM.

Guhle, 22 (7/29/97), earned 2-4=6 points with 10 PIM in 25 games with the Ducks this season. Acquired from Buffalo with a first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft in exchange for Brandon Montour Feb. 24, 2019, Guhle owns 2-10=12 points with 24 PIM in 54 career NHL games with the Ducks and Sabres. Guhle, who was selected by Buffalo in the second round (51st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, owns 4-8=12 points with a +10 rating and 16 PIM in 24 games with the Gulls this season. The 6-2, 197-pound defenseman returns to San Diego ranked tied for second among team defensemen in goals and plus/minus.

