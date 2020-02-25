Moose Announce Roster Moves

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has reassigned forward Alexis D'Aoust and defenceman Hayden Shaw to its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.

Shaw, 23, has appeared in nine games for the Moose this season. The Woodbury, Minn. product has posted 12 points (3G, 9A) in 24 games for the Icemen during the 2019-20 campaign. The rookie pro totalled 10 points (3G, 7A) in 37 games during his final season of eligibility with the University of North Dakota in 2018-19.

D'Aoust, 23, has appeared in four games for the Moose this season and collected one assist. The forward has posted 24 points (13G, 11A) in 35 games for the Icemen during the 2019-20 campaign. The Trois-Rivieres, Que. native posted 12 points (7G, 5A) in 42 games with the Moose in 2018-19.

The Moose take on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Feb. 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Hayden Shaw

Defence

Born Jun. 5, 1996 -- Woodbury, Minn.

Height 5.10 -- Weight 190 -- shoots L

