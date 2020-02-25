Predators Recall Connor Ingram
February 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Connor Ingram on an emergency basis from Milwaukee (AHL).
Ingram has appeared in 30 games for the Admirals this season, posting an 18-5-5 record and one shutout. He ranks among the AHL's goaltending leaders in many statistical categories this season - he sits second in save percentage (.931), third in goals-against average (1.98) and tied for sixth in wins (18). The 6-foot-1 netminder has earned the win in seven of his last nine starts and earlier in the season posted a nine-game win streak (Oct. 29-Dec. 6), an AHL career best. He represented the Admirals at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in January, his second career appearance in the game and the fourth Milwaukee goaltender since the 2014-15 season to earn a nod to the event.
A three-year pro, Ingram has suited up in 87 career AHL games - 57 with the Syracuse Crunch and 30 with Milwaukee - and has recorded a 52-23-7 record, 2.19 goals-against average and 11 shutouts.
The Admirals wrap up their four-game homestand when they host the San Antonio Rampage on Wednesday night, February 26th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2020
- Predators Recall Connor Ingram - Milwaukee Admirals
- Defenseman Ondrej Vala Reassigned to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Weekly: Wednesday Showdown with Providence Headlines Penguins' Upcoming Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Host Skate with the Team Sunday - Bakersfield Condors
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Saddle up for Country Night with the IceHogs on Friday, March 6 - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Host WWE Night on February 28th Versus Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Terry and Guhle to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Dallas Stars Loan Forward Justin Dowling to Texas - Texas Stars
- Barracuda Recall Tristin Langan from Solar Bears - San Jose Barracuda
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 21 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Moose Host Annual Autism Awareness Game Sunday - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Senators Recall Chlapik - Belleville Senators
- Lindstrom Recalled - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Announce Roster Moves - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Predators Recall Connor Ingram
- Admirals Hammer IceHogs
- Admirals Fall Late to Wild
- Russell Dickerson to Perform Post-Game Saturday Night
- Admirals Fend off Moose