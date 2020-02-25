Predators Recall Connor Ingram

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Connor Ingram on an emergency basis from Milwaukee (AHL).

Ingram has appeared in 30 games for the Admirals this season, posting an 18-5-5 record and one shutout. He ranks among the AHL's goaltending leaders in many statistical categories this season - he sits second in save percentage (.931), third in goals-against average (1.98) and tied for sixth in wins (18). The 6-foot-1 netminder has earned the win in seven of his last nine starts and earlier in the season posted a nine-game win streak (Oct. 29-Dec. 6), an AHL career best. He represented the Admirals at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in January, his second career appearance in the game and the fourth Milwaukee goaltender since the 2014-15 season to earn a nod to the event.

A three-year pro, Ingram has suited up in 87 career AHL games - 57 with the Syracuse Crunch and 30 with Milwaukee - and has recorded a 52-23-7 record, 2.19 goals-against average and 11 shutouts.

The Admirals wrap up their four-game homestand when they host the San Antonio Rampage on Wednesday night, February 26th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

