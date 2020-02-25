Defenseman Ondrej Vala Reassigned to Texas Stars
February 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that defenseman Ondrej Vala has been reassigned by Dallas from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads, to Texas.
Vala, 21, has played 49 ECHL games this season, recording 15 points (5-10=15), 37 PIMS, and a +20 rating. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound defenseman previously earned 13 points (3-10=13) in 55 ECHL games during the 2018-19 season and also logged nine AHL games, recording an assist. He made his debut with the Stars at the end of the 2016-17 season and collected an assist in three games.
The native of Kolin, Czech Republic signed an entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars in 2016 and played in the WHL with Kamloops and Everett before turning pro. In 191 games, he earned 74 points (21-53=74) and an additional 13 points (2-11=13) in 35 playoff games.
The Stars return for a three-game week against Rockford and Grand Rapids beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
