Dallas Stars Loan Forward Justin Dowling to Texas

February 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Texas Stars forward Justin Dowling

(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall) Texas Stars forward Justin Dowling(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Justin Dowling to the Texas Stars on a conditioning assignment.

Dowling, 29, has registered six points (3-36) and eight penalty minutes in 27 games with Dallas in 2019-20. The forward has also recorded 25 hits and 12 blocked shots this season. Dowling has earned nine points (3-69) in 47 career regular-season games over parts of three seasons with the Stars.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound native of Calgary, Alta. was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Dallas on March 26, 2014.

The Stars return for a three-game week against Rockford and Grand Rapids beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars . Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com .

Images from this story

