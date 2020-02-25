American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

- Manitoba Moose forward Ryan White has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game at Laval on Feb. 21.

White will miss Manitoba's games Saturday (Feb. 29) and Sunday (Mar. 1) vs. Chicago.

- Laval Rocket forward Antoine Waked has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Toronto on Feb. 22.

Waked will miss Laval's game Wednesday (Feb. 26) at Belleville.

- Chicago Wolves forward Jermaine Loewen has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Rockford on Feb. 23.

Loewen received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.3 for accumulating his third game misconduct in the "general" category this season. He will miss Chicago's game tonight (Feb. 25) at Iowa.

