Moose Host Annual Autism Awareness Game Sunday

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club is proud to announce the beginning of this season's Autism Awareness campaign, in support of the St.Amant Foundation. The campaign officially launches on Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. CT when the Moose face the Chicago Wolves at Bell MTS Place for their Autism Awareness Game presented by Red River Co-op.

The Moose will wear special edition Autism Awareness jerseys, featuring a puzzle piece design. Fans can purchase jerseys through an auction on the concourse at Sunday's game or online through NHL Auctions in the days following. Net proceeds from the Autism Awareness jerseys will be donated to the St.Amant Foundation.

The Moose will provide a 'quiet room' for those attending the game who may need a break from the sights and sounds in the arena. The team also offers a 'Guide to the Game' providing information to assist all fans in enjoying their experience at the Autism Awareness Game.

Limited edition Manitoba Moose plush toys will be on sale at all six Moose home games during the month of March, starting with the Autism Awareness Game on March 1. The plush moose toys feature miniature replica Manitoba Moose Autism Awareness jerseys and will be available for $20. The plush moose toys will also be available at participating Red River Co-op locations. Every fan purchasing a plush moose will be entered into a draw to win an Autism Awareness jersey. Net proceeds from plush moose sales will also support the St.Amant Foundation.

In four seasons, Moose fundraising efforts have generated over $44,500 for the St.Amant Foundation through the Autism Awareness campaign.

