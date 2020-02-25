Monsters Host WWE Night on February 28th Versus Senators

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are excited to announce WWE® Night on Friday, February 28th against the Belleville Senators at 7:00 p.m. The first 10,000 fans through the doors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will receive a free Championship Belt Fanny Pack.

Fans in attendance will also be treated to a special appreance by WWE® Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler® beginning with a pregame meet & greet with Monsters Hockey Club Members from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Members Lounge. Following a VIP puck drop, Lawler will be available for a public meet & greet during the first intermission in First Energy Loudville. Lawler also will be a part of the fun, WWE-themed game presentation throughout the evening.

An authentic WWE® Championship Title Belt will be on display for fans in the Atrium starting at 6:30 p.m. until the end of the second intermission. Special WWE® touches will also be found around Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse including custom Power Portal graphics inside the Sherwin-Williams entrance, themed in-game contests and promotions, as well as the chance to bid on signed stand-up cutouts of select Monsters players illustrated as wrestlers.

The Monsters Team Shop will be getting into the ring with several FieldHouse Exclusive wrestling themed items featuring six Monsters Hockey Players turned Wrestlers. Themed items available for purchase include apparel, buttons, pucks, sticks and more! The Team Shop Highlight will consist of Monsters Wrestlers Mystery Tees. Purchase a wrestling Mystery tee and get 1 of 3 Limited Edition Match Up Tee Shirt Designs with a bonus themed keychain!

Be at the FieldHouse as the Monsters head into the final two months of the regular season with single game tickets starting at only $10! Monsters Family Value Packs are another great way to check out all of the action! Starting under $20 per person, Family Packs provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)! Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/familyvalue to get yours TODAY! All Monsters tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

