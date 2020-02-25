Senators Recall Chlapik

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Filip Chlapik from the Belleville Senators.

Chlapik has played 30 games each this season for both Belleville and Ottawa. At the NHL level, he's scored two goals and added three assists. With Belleville, the Czech forward has 16 points (five goals).

In a corresponding move, Belleville recalled Chris Clapperton from his loan with Brampton. Clapperton has three assists in 25 games with the Sens and 24 points (seven goals) in 21 contests with the Beast.

Belleville returns to action Wednesday when they host Laval. Tickets are available.

