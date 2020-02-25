Saddle up for Country Night with the IceHogs on Friday, March 6

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are once again hosting Country Night, presented by Texas Roadhouse, Bud Light and 95.3 "The Bull," when they take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, March 6 at the BMO Harris Bank Center at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy live country music provided by local country group, the Ethan Bell Band, as well as $2 Bud Lights, and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs bandana.

As part of the event, the Hogs are also teaming up with 95.3 "The Bull" to offer fans specially discounted tickets for the game. Fans can purchase an Upper End Zone seat for just $9.53 until the puck drops on March 6. "The Bull" tickets can be purchased online HERE, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or by calling (815) 968-5222. All other tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Note: Fans must mention "'The Bull's Ticket Deal" when ordering through the Box Office to receive the $9.53 pricing.

Country Night will feature live music from the Chicago-based group, the Ethan Bell Band, beginning at 6 p.m. The band will perform on the stage behind section 101 both before and after the game as well as during each intermission.

Following the conclusion of the game, the Ethan Bell Band will flip around their instrument setup to play music facing out towards the concourse. Fans are invited to stop by that area of the BMO concourse to listen to the live music and enjoy Bud Lights during the postgame festivities.

Country Night will also feature an IceHogs bandana giveaway for the first 1,500 fans in attendance, courtesy of Texas Roadhouse. The bandana is white and features the IceHogs Hammy Crest logo printed in black font.

Additionally, March 6 is also a Two-Buck Bud night with Bud Light beer available for just $2, courtesy of WXRX and Bud Light. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of second intermission.

For additional information, visit IceHogs.com or call the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

Next Home Game: Friday, March 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 7 p.m.

