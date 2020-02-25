Crunch Weekly

February 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





LAST WEEK

Fri., Feb. 21 - Crunch vs. Cleveland - W, 6-3

Sat., Feb. 22 - Crunch vs. Lehigh Valley - W, 2-1

Sun., Feb. 23 - Crunch at Springfield - OTL, 3-2

THIS WEEK

Fri., Feb. 28 - Crunch vs. W-B/Scranton - 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 29 - Crunch vs. Rochester - 7 p.m.

CRUNCH RACK UP FIVE POINTS IN THREE GAMES

The Crunch scooped up five of six points during their third three-in-three weekend of the season in Week 20. With those results, the Crunch have moved into one of the top four spots in the North Division for the first time since Oct. 18.

Syracuse started the week with a 6-3 triumph over the Cleveland Monsters, powered by a five-point outing from Alex Barré-Boulet. The next night, the Crunch topped the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 2-1, to split their two-game season series. After traveling to Springfield, the Crunch dropped the weekend finale, 3-2, in overtime against the Thunderbirds.

The Crunch have earned points in nine of their last 10 games (6-1-1-2), their best 10-game run of the regular season. The begin the final quarter segment of the season in Week 21 with home games against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Rochester.

TOP PERFORMERS

Second-year pro Alex Barré-Boulet produced six points in three games to lead the Crunch. After ending the previous week with two points against Belleville, Barré-Boulet collected five points (2g, 3a) in the Crunch's 6-3 win against Cleveland. He then scored another goal Saturday against Lehigh Valley.

His five-point outburst ties for the most by a Crunch player during the Lightning affiliation, joining Taylor Raddysh (Dec. 28, 2018 vs. Utica). He has a point on eight of the last 12 Crunch goals in the last four games. Barré-Boulet leads the Crunch and ranks fifth in the AHL with 52 points (23g, 29a) in 55 games after ending his rookie season with 68 points.

***

Rookie Peter Abbandonato netted his first two-goal outing in the Crunch's 6-3 win over Cleveland Friday night. He has five points (4g, 1a) in 10 games since returning to the Crunch following a month with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

The 21-year-old has 10 points (6g, 4a) in 24 games for the Crunch this season. Four of his six goals came in the season series against Cleveland, and three of those were game-winning goals.

DEADLINE DEALS

The NHL trade deadline passed on Monday and it impacted the Crunch roster. Tampa Bay acquired Barclay Goodrow from the San Jose Sharks, and part of the return included Crunch forward Anthony Greco.

When the dust settled, the Lightning returned defenseman Cameron Gaunce and forward Mitchell Stephens to the Crunch. The AHL trade deadline is next Monday, March 2.

THREE DOWN, ONE TO GO

The Crunch are officially three quarters of the way through the regular season, playing game 57 of 76 Sunday in Springfield. The Crunch posted an 8-6-2-3 mark in the third quarter stretch of the season, but they closed on a 6-1-1-2 run. Of their final 19 games, 10 are at home and nine are on the road.

UPCOMING: W-B/SCRANTON, ROCHESTER

The Crunch take to the ice just twice in Week 21, their fewest in a week since Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

First up for the Crunch is a home match against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to conclude their two-game season series. The Penguins (27-21-3-5) are the only team this season to shut out the Crunch; they earned a 2-0 win Nov. 9. Like the Crunch in the North Division, the Penguins are locked in a tight playoff race in the Atlantic, with the Pens currently two points behind Charlotte for the final spot.

The Crunch then host the Rochester Americans Saturday night. It's the ninth game of the 12-game series between the clubs and Syracuse is 2-3-2-1 versus Rochester. The Amerks have been a roller coaster since the end of December; they ride a five-game points streak (3-0-2-0) following a four-game losing streak, which came after a six-game winning streak.

WEEK 20 RESULTS

Friday, Feb. 21 | Game 55 vs. Cleveland | W, 6-3

Cleveland 0 1 2 - 3 Shots: 7-4-13-24 PP: 0/5

Syracuse 1 3 2 - 6 Shots: 4-11-5-20 PP: 2/5

1st Period-Joseph 6 (Barré-Boulet, Colton), 14:07. 2nd Period-Barré-Boulet 21 (Joseph, Greco), 6:10 (PP). Abbandonato 5 (Walcott, Barré-Boulet), 8:32. Abbandonato 6 (Volkov, Barré-Boulet), 14:33. 3rd Period-Katchouk 12 (Volkov, Raddysh), 6:18 (PP). Barré-Boulet 22 (Masin), 19:12 (EN). . . . Wedgewood 12-7-2 (24 shots-21 saves). A-5,208

Saturday, Feb. 22 | Game 56 vs. Lehigh Valley | W, 2-1

Lehigh Valley 0 0 1 - 1 Shots: 9-6-9-24 PP: 0/2

Syracuse 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 20-8-10-38 PP: 0/7

1st Period-Barré-Boulet 23 (Joseph, Colton), 10:50. 3rd Period-Masin 2 (Colton, Witkowski), 10:33. . . . Martin 9-11-4 (38 shots-36 saves). A-6,049

Sunday, Feb. 23 | Game 57 at Springfield | OTL, 3-2

Syracuse 1 1 0 0 - 2 Shots: 18-8-9-1-36 PP: 1/2

Springfield 0 1 1 1 - 3 Shots: 9-11-13-3-36 PP: 1/4

1st Period-Foote 6 (Walcott), 19:57. 2nd Period-Raddysh 17 (Katchouk, Huntington), 12:01. . . . Martin 9-11-5 (36 shots-33 saves). A-4,535

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 20.0% (49-for-245) 8th (9th)

Penalty Kill 82.7% (205-for-248) 13th (T-12th)

Goals For 3.28 GFA (187) 10th (T-9th)

Goals Against 3.47 GAA (198) 28th (T-28th)

Shots For 29.65 SF/G (1690) 19th (19th)

Shots Against 28.84 SA/G (1644) 9th (11th)

Penalty Minutes 13.07 PIM/G (745) 14th (10th)

Category Leader

Points 52 Barré-Boulet

Goals 23 Barré-Boulet

Assists 29 Barré-Boulet

PIM 82 Walcott

Plus/Minus +9 Gaunce

Wins 12 Wedgewood

GAA 3.00 Wedgewood

Save % .892 Martin

Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.