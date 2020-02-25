Checkers Handed 6-1 Loss in Hershey

HERSHEY, PA - The Checkers found themselves on the wrong end of a lopsided contest in Hershey, losing to the Bears 6-1.

The result on the ice took a backseat to the concern for Bears forward Kale Kessy, who was hurt during a fight with Derek Sheppard and had to be stretchered off the ice and transported to a local medical facility, where he was thankfully alert and in stable condition.

Following the fight, which occurred with 8:30 left in the second, both teams returned to their respective rooms. After an extended delay, it was ultimately decided that the game would be completed and would resume from that point.

The Checkers stayed within striking distance for the opening period, evening the score with a Morgan Geekie tally on the power play before the Bears edged back ahead just before the first intermission.

Things fell apart for Charlotte after the first 20 minutes, though. The Bears knocked in two more to extend the advantage before the injury delay and never looked back, racking up six goals on their 30 shots against Charlotte netminder Jeremy Helvig.

The visiting offense had no answer for Hershey's strong attack, and the Bears cruised to a 6-1 victory on their home ice.

Notes

Tonight snapped a two-game winning streak for Charlotte against the Bears ... Tonight was Charlotte's first loss by more than one goal since Jan. 31 ... The Checkers scored a power-play goal for the fifth straight game ... Oliwer Kaski registered an assist to extend his point streak to three games ... Jake Bean recorded his 41st point of the season to move into second among all AHL defensemen ... Joe Snively is the second opponent to record a hat trick against the Checkers this season ... The Checkers surrendered their 14th shorthanded goal of the season, tying them for the most in the AHL ... Jeremy Helvig made his first AHL start ... Blake Winiecki made his AHL debut tonight ... Mark Cooper and Boston Leier made their Checkers debuts ... Brian Gibbons, Colin Markison and Gustav Forsling missed the game due to injury

Up Next

The Checkers continue their road trip with a meeting in Lehigh Valley on Friday.

