Barracuda Recall Tristin Langan from Solar Bears

February 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has recalled Forward Tristin Langan (@tlangan6) from the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL).

Langan, 21, has skated in four AHL games with the Barracuda this season, recording zero points. In 45 games with the Solar Bears, Langan has 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists), 34 penalty minutes and a plus-25 rating.

The six-foot, 205-pound native of Swan River, Manitoba native was originally signed by the Barracuda on July 29, 2019.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.