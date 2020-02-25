Barracuda Recall Tristin Langan from Solar Bears
February 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has recalled Forward Tristin Langan (@tlangan6) from the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL).
Langan, 21, has skated in four AHL games with the Barracuda this season, recording zero points. In 45 games with the Solar Bears, Langan has 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists), 34 penalty minutes and a plus-25 rating.
The six-foot, 205-pound native of Swan River, Manitoba native was originally signed by the Barracuda on July 29, 2019.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2020
- Saddle up for Country Night with the IceHogs on Friday, March 6 - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Host WWE Night on February 28th Versus Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Terry and Guhle to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Dallas Stars Loan Forward Justin Dowling to Texas - Texas Stars
- Barracuda Recall Tristin Langan from Solar Bears - San Jose Barracuda
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 21 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Moose Host Annual Autism Awareness Game Sunday - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Senators Recall Chlapik - Belleville Senators
- Lindstrom Recalled - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Announce Roster Moves - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.