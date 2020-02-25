Condors Host Skate with the Team Sunday
February 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors are home on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena Sunday at 5 p.m. including a post-game skate with the team!
Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).
SKATE WITH THE TEAM - Sunday, March 1 (5 p.m.)
Presented by Energy 95.3 FM
Bring your skates and hit the ice with the team after the game; limited skate rentals are $5; Condors365 Members get skate rentals free
Doors open at 4 p.m. (3:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), the puck drops at 5 p.m.
GET YOUR STAR WARS GOLDEN TICKET NOW! - ONLY 100 SOLD
*Do not need to be present to win - drawing held Saturday, March 7
