Weekly Report - October 22, 2024

October 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







With their long road trip through the Eastern Conference in the books, the Spokane Chiefs return home this week to host the Vancouver Giants on Friday and the Tri-City Americans on Saturday. Please see below for a few notes ahead of this weekend's games.

BIG START ... The Chiefs are off to a strong start this season, posting their best 10-game start since the 2013-14 season (8-2-0-0). They currently sit at third in the Western Conference and second in the U.S. Division with an 8-4-0-0 record (.667). The Chiefs' offense has been hot so far, scoring the third-most goals in the league with 44 over their first 12 games. Spokane also has two players within the league's top ten scorers: Shea Van Olm (3rd, 9-9-18) and Berkly Catton (10th, 3-12-15). Rookie Mathis Preston (51st, 7-3-10), 17-year-old Chase Harrington (62nd, 2-8-10), 17-year-old Owen Martin (78th, 4-5-9) and Swedish forward Rasmus Ekstr ö m (89th, 5-3-8) are also all within the league's top 100 scorers. Dawson Cowan (5-2-0-0) has also been solid in net for Spokane, posting a 2.48 GAA and a .920 SV% over eight games, placing him 7th among WHL goaltenders.

HOT ONES ... Through the last five games, top Chiefs scorers include Berkly Catton (2G-7A, +1), Shea Van Olm (3G-1A), Chase Harrington (2G-2A), rookie Mathis Preston (2G-2A, +1), and Rasmus Ekstr ö m (2G-1A). Catton had a four-game point streak during the Chiefs' long road trip and is currently tied for second in the WHL in assists so far this season (12). Van Olm is third in the league in scoring, with a team-leading 18 points in 12 games. Harrington stayed consistent during the road trip after a five-game point streak from September 21 to October 5. On the swing, he logged 4 points over the 6 games, including two goals against the Brandon Wheat Kings on October 16. Preston is currently fifth among the league's rookies with 7 goals and 3 assists so far this season and is averaging .82 points per game.

ROOKIES REP THE LEAF ... Spokane Chiefs goaltender Carter Esler and forward Mathis Preston are among the 41 CHL players that will compete with Canada Red and Canada White at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, from November 3-9 at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ontario. Esler will play for Team Red, while Preston will play for Team White. Preston, selected third-overall by the Chiefs in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, has already piled up 10 points in 12 games so far this season (7G-3A) and has 14 career points since making his WHL debut on September 24, 2023 against the Everett Silvertips. Esler was originally selected by Spokane 22nd -overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft - the highest a goalie has ever been picked by Spokane. He logged his first WHL career win at home on October 5 against the Seattle Thunderbirds. In all, 29 CHL clubs are represented at the tournament with at least one player.

WEEKEND PROMOS ... Friday, October 25 is The Centennial Hotel Educator Appreciation Night, presented by 95.3 KPND. The Chiefs and The Centennial Hotel are proud to recognize teachers from the Greater Spokane Area, celebrating their contributions and positive impact on children in our community. Saturday, October 26 is One Tree Hard Cider Staycation Giveaway Night, presented by 92.9 ZZU and NonStop Local. The Chiefs and One Tree Hard Cider are helping Chiefs fans treat themselves to a "Staycation" right here in the Lilac City. Throughout the game, we will giveaway prize packages to fans in attendance, with packages including dinning, hotel stay, and event tickets, all courtesy of One Tree Hard Cider. It is also Fright Night - one of several special offer theme nights this season, including a ticket and limited edition t-shirt combo. After Saturday's game, the first small-group autograph session of the season will take place in the Bud Light Crease. It is free for all fans in attendance to get one item signed by 4-5 players.

