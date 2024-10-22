Preview: Warriors Host Thunderbirds in Tuesday Night Tilt

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors and Seattle Thunderbirds are set to battle at the Hangar on Tuesday with both teams looking to get back on track early in the season.

The Warriors have dropped four straight games, while the Thunderbirds have opened their East Division road trip with back-to-back losses.

"I expect [Seattle] to be a very hungry group," Warriors head coach Mark O'Leary said. "When they have had success, that's how they play, they're hungry on pucks and they make you earn everything that you get."

Moose Jaw is coming off a back-and-forth game in Swift Current on Saturday that saw the team battle back from multiple deficits to force overtime, while Seattle fell 8-0 to the Pats in Regina on Saturday.

Warriors captain Brayden Yager said both teams are looking to bounce back.

"We're kind of on a little bit of a skid right now, so we're just looking to climb our way out of it and we'll start that on Tuesday night," he said.

The Warriors have opened the season with a 3-6-2-0 record through 11 games, but in nine of those 11 games, they've had the lead or been tied going into the third period.

O'Leary said the younger lineup for Moose Jaw is learning how to finish off games.

"That's the whole process of developing individuals and as a team," he said. "You want to be playing your best hockey down the stretch and if you learn from these moments, these competitive moments... eventually those will stack up to more positive outcomes."

Yager said the biggest area that needs to change for the Warriors is their compete level shift-to-shift.

"At moments, we just aren't competing enough," he said. "All the games were losing right now, it's a one-goal game and it just comes down to compete and we'll see that against Seattle."

The Warriors and Thunderbirds meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night at the Hangar in downtown Moose Jaw. Tickets are available now at mjwarriors.ca.

If you can't make it to the game, tune in on CHL TV and Country 100, starting with our Pre-Game Show at 6:45 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.

