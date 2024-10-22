Cole Reschny Named to Roster for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota

Victoria, B.C. - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today that Cole Reschny will represent the CHL as part of the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota.

Cole Reschny leads the Royals in points this season, with two goals and 11 assists for 13 points in nine games. Reschny, who hails from Macklin, Saskatchewan, stands at 5'10 and 187lbs. Reschny is in his second full season with the Royals, after tallying 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points in 61 games during his rookie season in 2023-24.

The inaugural event is a two-game set that will take place on November 26th at Canada Life Place in London, Ontario, and November 27th at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario. The games will feature first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's member leagues (WHL, OHL and QMJHL) matching up against USA Hockey's National Team Development Program.

Learn more about ticket purchasing and broadcast information at https://chl.ca/prospectschallenge/.

