Kindel and Hamilton Selected for 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

October 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - Calgary Hitmen's Reese Hamilton and Benjamin Kindel are amongst ten WHL players who have been selected for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota.

The Canadian Hockey League announced the 22-player roster Tuesday morning. The 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge is scheduled to be contested November 26 and 27 in London and Oshawa, Ont. The CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see the top first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL faceoff against USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-18 Team.

Reese Hamilton came to the Hitmen after being drafted 4th overall by Calgary in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The defenceman had a successful rookie season with the Hitmen, overcoming injury and finishing the season with 31 points (8G, 23A) in 42 games. Hailing from Whitewood, SK, Hamilton has represented Team Canada on three occasions, with Team Red at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, Canada's National Men's U18 team at the 2024 IIHF World Championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he brought home gold.

Benjamin Kindel was drafted by Calgary in the 2022 WHL Prospects draft selected in the second round, 43rd overall. He had a notable rookie season finishing third in team scoring with 60 points (15G, 45A) in 68 games in the 2023-24 season. Kindel went on to lead the Hitmen in assists and register 13 multi point performances, finishing fourth in rookie scoring in the WHL. Alongside teammate Reese Hamilton, Kindel brought home gold for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August. The forward is off to an impressive start this season, currently sitting second in team scoring with 11 points (4g, 7a) in nine games.

The first game of this new event will take place on Tuesday, November 26 at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, while the second contest will be held the following night on Wednesday, November 27 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario.

