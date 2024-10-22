Silvertips Unveil 2024 Pink the Rink Jerseys
October 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have unveiled their 2024 Pink the Rink sweaters ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Wenatchee Wild.
The jerseys feature a pink base with a traditional Everett shield logo on the chest and Silvertip green accenting on the shoulders. Each shoulder is adorned with a pink breast cancer awareness ribbon. A swooping stripe pattern through the bottom of the jersey is reminiscent of the tails of a ribbon in pink and green coloring.
The back of the jersey features white lettering with a custom watermark design with alternating patterns of a breast cancer ribbon and the original bear head logo from the team's inaugural branding.
Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off through the Providence website (link to be provided), with proceeds funding mammograms for breast cancer patients in the greater Everett/Snohomish County area. Also included in the auction are blank non-game-worn jerseys, a custom Pink the Rink themed goalie mask, and specially designed Silvertips-branded pink converse sneakers.
Bidding will be live through the end of Saturday's Pink the Rink game (estimated 10pm PT).
