Carter Bear Selected to 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

October 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Carter Bear has officially been selected to Team CHL for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada (see complete roster below).

The challenge is a new event that will see the top first-year 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - face off against USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-18 Team in a two-game series on November 26 in London, Ont., and November 27 in Oshawa, Ont. (Game 1 - London; Game 2 - Oshawa).

Bear, an '06-born West St. Paul, MB native, has seven goals and eight assists over the first 10 games played this season. The 6-foot, 177-pound forward registered 25 goals and 32 assists over 67 games played in 2023-24 with an additional four assists in nine playoff games.

The 22 players on Team CHL were selected from a list of the top 2025 NHL Draft prospects as generated by a survey conducted with all 32 NHL clubs. Using that list of players produced by surveying NHL teams, the CHL coaching staff comprised of head coach Kris Mallette (Kelowna Rockets / WHL), assistant coaches Gordie Dwyer (Acadie-Bathurst Titan / QMJHL) and Ryan Oulahen (North Bay Battalion / OHL) along with general manager Dave Brown (Erie Otters / OHL) worked together to identify the final 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders chosen to be on the team.

In total, 19 CHL clubs will be represented at the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada, led by the Erie Otters, Calgary Hitmen, and Brampton Steelheads who each feature a pair of players. Among the 22 players on Team CHL, 18 of them have previously won a gold medal representing their country on the international stage, including 13 who helped Canada reach the top of the podium at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, Alta.

Building off of one of hockey's greatest rivalries between Canada and the United States, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see players from the CHL and NTDP's U18 team compete before hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft.

The first game will take place on Tuesday, November 26 at Canada Life Place in London, Ont., while the second contest will be held the following night on Wednesday, November 27 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ont. Fans interested in buying tickets for either game can do so in person at the box office or online:

GAME 1 TICKETS: LONDON

GAME 2 TICKETS: OSHAWA

TEAM CHL ROSTER FOR 2024 CHL USA PROSPECTS CHALLENGE PRESENTED BY KUBOTA CANADA

Forwards (13)

(F) Carter Bear, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

(F) Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

(F) Braeden Cootes, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

(F) Caleb Desnoyers, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

(F) Benjamin Kindel, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

(F) Lynden Lakovic, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

(F) Brady Martin, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

(F) Porter Martone, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

(F) Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

(F) Jake O'Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

(F) Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals (WHL)

(F) Cameron Schmidt, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

(F) Malcolm Spence, Erie Otters (OHL)

*(F) Roger McQueen (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL) is unable to participate due to a long-term injury

Defencemen (7)

(D) Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (OHL)

(D) Quinn Beauchesne, Guelph Storm (OHL)

(D) Blake Fiddler, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

(D) Reese Hamilton, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

(D) Cameron Reid, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

(D) Matthew Schaefer, Erie Otters (OHL)

(D) Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

Goaltenders (2)

(G) Jack Ivankovic, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

(G) Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Coaching & Support Staff

General Manager - Dave Brown (Erie Otters / OHL)

Head Coach - Kris Mallette (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

Assistant Coach - Gordie Dwyer (Acadie-Bathurst Titan / QMJHL)

Assistant Coach - Ryan Oulahen (North Bay Battalion / OHL)

Equipment Manager (Game 1) - Chris Maton (London Knights / OHL)

Equipment Manager (Game 2) - Bryan Boyes (Oshawa Generals / OHL)

Athletic Therapist (Game 1) - Luca Paron (London Knights / OHL)

Athletic Therapist (Game 2) - Shawn Winters (Oshawa Generals / OHL)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.