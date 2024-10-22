Three Oil Kings Prospects Set to Participate in WHL Cup in Red Deer

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings will see three of their 2024 WHL Prospects Draft picks head to the WHL Cup, taking place in Red Deer this week.

On Wednesday, prospects from Canada's four western provinces will battle it out in a round robin tournament. That includes Oil Kings prospects Kayden Stroeder (Saskatchewan), Jensen Marsh (Alberta), and Ryan Sadovia (B.C.) who will all represent their respective provinces.

Stroeder, out of Lanigan, Sask., is off to a hot start in the SMAAAHL season has he's tallied 11 points in seven games, including five goals for the Saskatoon Contacts. The 5'10", 146lbs forward was originally the fifth overall pick in the most recent WHL Draft. Stroeder also had one assist in one pre-season game this season for the Oil Kings. On Monday, it was also announced that Stroeder would be an Assistant Captain for Team Saskatchewan at the tournament.

Marsh, from Cochrane, Alta., is currently at a point-per-game pace with the Airdrie CFR Bisons in the AEHL. The 5'10", 160lbs forward has two goals and seven assists for nine points in nine games to this point. Marsh was originally drafted in the second round, 27th overall this past summer.

Sadovia, a Kelown, B.C., product is currently honing his craft with the RINK Hockey Academy U18 Prep team in Kelowna. He's got one assist in six games so far this season. The 5'11", 161lbs forward was the 165th overall selection to the Oil Kings, in the eighth round in the draft this summer.

The tournament begins on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and will wrap up on Sunday, October 27 with the medal games.

Full Schedule:

Wednesday, October 23

Game 1 - Manitoba at British Columbia - 4:15 p.m. MT

Game 2 - Saskatchewan at Alberta - 7 p.m. MT

Thursday, October 24

Game 3 - British Columbia at Saskatchewan - 4:15 p.m. MT

Game 4 - Alberta at Manitoba - 7 p.m. MT

Friday, October 25

Game 5 - Saskatchewan at Manitoba - 10:30 a.m. MT

Game 6 - British Columbia at Alberta - 1:15 p.m. MT

Saturday, October 26

Semifinal - Third Place at Second Place - 1:15 p.m. MT

Semifinal - Fourth Place at First Place - 4 p.m. MT

Sunday, October 27

Bronze Medal Game - 10:15 a.m. MT

Gold Medal Game - 1 p.m. MT

The Oil Kings next home game is November 13 when the Medicine Hat Tigers come to Rogers Place.

