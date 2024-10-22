Fiddler Named to Team CHL for CHL USA Prospects Challenge

October 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Blake Fiddler has been named to Team CHL for the inaugural 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota set to take place in London and Oshawa at the end of November.

"Anytime a player is selected to compete in a CHL special event, it is an honour for not only the player, but the organization," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "This selection speaks to Blake's great start to our season and the dedication he put towards his training this offseason. We wish Blake all the best with Team CHL."

The tournament features the top CHL players in their first-year of NHL Draft eligibility, and is chosen by members of NHL Central Scouting. The team of CHL players will take on the United States National Team Development Program in a two-game series.

Fiddler, out of Frisco, Texas, is off to a solid start this season with the Oil Kings. In nine games, the 2007-born blueliner has two goals and three assists for five points, tops among Oil Kings defenders. Fiddler is also a +6 on the season, which is the best rating on the Oil Kings thus far.

This summer, Fiddler Captained Team U.S.A at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and in 2023, he won gold with Team Canada White at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The games for the event are November 26 and 27 in London and Oshawa respectively.

The Oil Kings next home game is November 13 when the Medicine Hat Tigers come to Rogers Place.

