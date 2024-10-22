Moose Jaw Warriors' Lynden Lakovic Named to the Roster for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota

October 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Moose Jaw Warriors, along with the Western Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League, are excited to announce that Lynden Lakovic has been named to the roster for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota.

Lakovic is currently leading the Warriors in scoring with 15 points in 11 games this season. His 1.36 points per game are more than double his career-high from the 2023-24 season.

The West Kelowna, B.C. product was originally selected in the second round, 27th overall, by the Warriors in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He helped the team to its first Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2023-24 with a career-high 18 goals and 39 points in 68 games last season, while adding five goals, three of them overtime winners, and eight points in 20 playoff games.

The 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota will be a two-game series between the CHL and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. This new event is being added to the calendar starting this season and it will feature many of the best prospects set to be chosen at the 2025 NHL Draft.

The first game of this new event will take place on Tuesday, November 26 at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, while the second contest will be held the following night on Wednesday, November 27 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario.

