Joshua Ravensbergen Named to Roster for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota

October 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are excited to learn that goaltender Josh Ravensbergen has been announced to the CHL roster for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota.

Ravensbergen, 17, is coming off the heels of a tremendous 2023-24 season, which saw him win 26 games, compile six shutouts, and help the Cougars to the Western Conference Championship Series. This past summer, the 2025 draft-eligible net-minder was selected to Team Canada's National Summer Showcase. Thus far in the 2024-25 season, Ravensbergen owns a 6-1-2-1 record through ten starts.

The 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota is a two-game series between the CHL and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP). This new event is being added to the calendar starting this season and it will feature many of the best prospects set to be chosen at the 2025 NHL Draft.

The first game of this new event will take place on Tuesday, November 26 at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, while the second contest will be held the following night on Wednesday, November 27 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario. Tickets for both games of the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge are available to the public right now.

Building off of one of hockey's greatest rivalries between Canada and the United States, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see the top first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's Member Leagues - Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - face-off against those from the U.S. National Under-18 Team in a two-game series

The Cougars return to action this weekend to take on the Victoria Royals at the CN Centre.

