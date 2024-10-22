Rockets Welcome Royals To Prospera For Wednesday Night Tilt

October 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets centre Tij Iginla

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Kelowna Rockets centre Tij Iginla(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

Coming off a 6-5 loss to the Tri-City Americans that snapped a four-game winning streak, the Kelowna Rockets return home to face a familiar foe in the Victoria Royals.

The Rockets had a two-game road trip to the States over the weekend, stopping in Wenatchee before finishing up in Tri-City. Kelowna got goals from Tij Iginla, Kayden Longley and Kalder Varga, while also getting 26 saves from goaltender Jari Kykkanen.

The following night against the Americans, Kelowna got out to 1-0 and 4-1 leads but fell 6-5 thanks to four unanswered Americans goals with the winner coming off the stick of Max Curran. Michael Cicek opened the scoring for Kelowna while Max Graham, Andrew Cristall and Jaxon Kehrig rounding out the scoring for the visitors. Jari Kykkanen had 27 saves in the loss.

Victoria comes into Wednesday's contest having previously play Tuesday night in Kamloops. The Royals won their two previous games over Prince Albert by a 6-4 score as well as Wenatchee who Victoria defeated 6-3.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Jaxon Kehrig has been a solid contributor in the Rockets bottom six, as the rookie forward has two goals in nine games including one this past weekend against the Americans.

Max Graham has been impactful in his return from the National Hockey League, as the Rockets captain has played in six games, mostly on a line with Andrew Cristall and Tij Iginla, scoring four goals and five points while adding 18 minutes of penalties.

