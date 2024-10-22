Portland Winterhawks Halloween Jersey Auction
October 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Get ready for a spooktacular opportunity! The Portland Winterhawks are excited to announce an auction for themed Halloween jerseys that will be worn by the starting players in our matchup against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday, October 26.
BID NOW: https://pdxhwk.us/HalloweenJerseyAuction
Starting today, fans can place bids on jerseys from each position in the starting lineup: center, left-wing, right-wing, left defense, right defense and goalie. These limited-edition Halloween jerseys will be worn during the game and signed by the players who wear them. The auction closes at 9 p.m. following the game, so be sure to place your bid before the final horn sounds!
Please note:
You are not bidding on a specific player's jersey. The jersey you win will belong to the player who starts in the position you select for the Halloween game.
Images of the jersey are for design reference only and do not represent a specific player's jersey.
If you are not local to Portland, you will be responsible for shipping costs. Additional fees apply for shipping to Canada.
Winners will be contacted via email after the auction ends to arrange local pick-up or additional shipping payment.
Didn't win any of the six player-worn jerseys? Keep an eye on Winterhawks.com for future memorabilia and jersey auction and you can buy your replica jerseys today by visiting shopwinterhawks.com.
Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Winterhawks history with these one-of-a-kind Halloween jerseys! Place your bids here and support your team in style!
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2024
- Portland Winterhawks Halloween Jersey Auction - Portland Winterhawks
- Rockets Welcome Royals To Prospera For Wednesday Night Tilt - Kelowna Rockets
- Silvertips Unveil 2024 Pink the Rink Jerseys - Everett Silvertips
- Three Oil Kings Prospects Set to Participate in WHL Cup in Red Deer - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Weekly Report - October 22, 2024 - Spokane Chiefs
- Carter Bear Selected to 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge - Everett Silvertips
- Kindel and Hamilton Selected for 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge - Calgary Hitmen
- Ten WHL Players Named to Team CHL for 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge - WHL
- Jackson Smith Named to Roster for 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota - Tri-City Americans
- Joshua Ravensbergen Named to Roster for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota - Prince George Cougars
- Moose Jaw Warriors' Lynden Lakovic Named to the Roster for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Fiddler Named to Team CHL for CHL USA Prospects Challenge - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cole Reschny Named to Roster for the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota - Victoria Royals
- Vancouver Giants' Cameron Schmidt of the WHL Named to Roster for 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota - Vancouver Giants
- Preview: Warriors Host Thunderbirds in Tuesday Night Tilt - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.