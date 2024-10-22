Portland Winterhawks Halloween Jersey Auction

October 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Get ready for a spooktacular opportunity! The Portland Winterhawks are excited to announce an auction for themed Halloween jerseys that will be worn by the starting players in our matchup against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday, October 26.

BID NOW: https://pdxhwk.us/HalloweenJerseyAuction

Starting today, fans can place bids on jerseys from each position in the starting lineup: center, left-wing, right-wing, left defense, right defense and goalie. These limited-edition Halloween jerseys will be worn during the game and signed by the players who wear them. The auction closes at 9 p.m. following the game, so be sure to place your bid before the final horn sounds!

Please note:

You are not bidding on a specific player's jersey. The jersey you win will belong to the player who starts in the position you select for the Halloween game.

Images of the jersey are for design reference only and do not represent a specific player's jersey.

If you are not local to Portland, you will be responsible for shipping costs. Additional fees apply for shipping to Canada.

Winners will be contacted via email after the auction ends to arrange local pick-up or additional shipping payment.

Didn't win any of the six player-worn jerseys? Keep an eye on Winterhawks.com for future memorabilia and jersey auction and you can buy your replica jerseys today by visiting shopwinterhawks.com.

Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Winterhawks history with these one-of-a-kind Halloween jerseys! Place your bids here and support your team in style!

