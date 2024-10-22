Vancouver Giants' Cameron Schmidt of the WHL Named to Roster for 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota

Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt has been named to the Canadian Hockey League roster for the upcoming 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota, a new two-game series between the CHL and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP) scheduled for November 26 and 27.

Schmidt, 17, is off to a torrid start to his draft eligible season, currently leading the Western Hockey League in goals (12) and tied for first in points (19). The speedy winger has recorded at least one point in all 11 games - the longest current point streak in the WHL - and has scored a goal in eight of 11 contests.

The Prince George product won a Gold Medal with Hockey Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the latter at which he scored the Golden Goal. Last season, Schmidt scored 31 goals and added 26 assists for 57 points in 58 games.

"Through his hot start, his impressive 2023-24 season and his international play, Cameron has earned the opportunity to represent the Giants in the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge," Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. "We're looking forward to watching him at this inaugural event."

The 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota is being added to the calendar starting this season and it will feature many of the best prospects set to be chosen at the 2025 NHL Draft. The first game will take place on Tuesday, November 26 at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, while the second contest will be held the following night on Wednesday, November 27 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario.

The next chance to see Cameron Schmidt and the Giants in action is on Sunday, October 27 at 4 p.m. when they host the Kamloops Blazers at the Langley Events Centre in the annual Trick or Suite night.

