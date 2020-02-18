Weekly: Penguins Steady in Playoff Hunt as Three-In-Three Approaches

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Feb. 12 - PENGUINS 2 at Hartford 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton dealt Hartford just its second regulation loss at home all season. Rookie defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph led the way by scoring both of the Penguins' goals. Casey DeSmith notched 25 saves for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Friday, Feb. 14 - PENGUINS 2 at Providence 4

In the Penguins' first visit to Dunkin' Donuts Center this season, the Bruins earned the edge by using pairs of goals in the first and third periods. Jordy Bellerive returned from a four-game injury absence and scored with 0.8 seconds left in regulation.

Saturday, Feb. 15 - PENGUINS 2 at Bridgeport 3

Bridgeport's Simon HolmstrÃ¶m potted back-to-back goals to lift the Sound Tigers over the Penguins on Saturday. Jamie Devane scored to get things started for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the middle frame, followed by a power-play goal by Joseph Blandisi.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Feb. 21 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns home to take on the Hershey Bears for an Eyewitness News Fan Friday. The Bears have ascended to first place in the Atlantic after going 7-2-1-0 in their last 10 games.

Saturday, Feb. 22 - PENGUINS at Hartford

The Penguins can stun the Wolf Pack at XL Center for the second time this month. Casey DeSmith has stopped 50 of the 51 shots he's seen in two games against Hartford this season.

Sunday, Feb. 23 - PENGUINS at Providence

A huge, four-point swing will be available when Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton looks for revenge against Providence at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The Bruins currently have a six-point advantage on the Penguins in the Atlantic Standings.

Ice Chips

- David Warsofsky leads all AHL defensemen with six power-play goals.

- Jon Lizotte tops all rookie defensemen with a plus-17 rating.

- After being held to one point (0G-1A) in his first 10 games with the Penguins, Kevin Roy earned 12 points (5G-7A) in the next 15 games.

- The Penguins have played in nine shootouts this season, tied for most in the AHL.

- P.O Joseph's pair of goals on Wednesday marked his first two-goal game as a pro.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 54 31 16 3 3 70 .648

2. Hartford 52 29 13 5 5 68 .654

3. Providence 53 29 18 3 3 64 .604

4. Charlotte 51 29 18 4 0 62 .608

5. Springfield 53 28 23 2 0 58 .547

6. PENGUINS 53 25 20 3 5 58 .547

7. Lehigh Valley 53 22 24 1 6 51 .481

8. Bridgeport 53 19 28 5 1 44 .415

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Andrew Agozzino^ 37 14 19 33

David Warsofsky 42 9 21 30

Sam Miletic 52 8 21 29

Adam Johnson 38 8 19 27

Anthony Angello^ 45 16 9 25

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 13 6-3-2 1.76 .932 1

Casey DeSmith 36 17-14-2 2.78 .908 3

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Feb. 21 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 22 Hartford XL Center 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Feb. 23 Providence Dunkin' Donuts Center 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Feb, 7 (LW) Myles Powell Recalled from WHL

