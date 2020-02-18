Barracuda Win Second-Straight, Down Tucson 6-3

The San Jose Barracuda (16-25-3-2) took on the Tucson Roadrunners (30-16-1-2) (Arizona Coyotes) in the second leg of a #HockeyDayinSanJose double-header at the SAP Center on Monday, and got points from ten different skaters en-route to a 6-3 victory.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (9-14-4) earned the win for San Jose, stopping 25 of the 28 shots he faced

Ivan Prosvetov (13-9-1) suffered the loss for Tucson allowing five goals on 28 shots

Maxim Letunov (11) earned a goal and an assist, adding to his team-leading 32 points

Trevor Carrick (9, 10) tallied two goals on the night giving him 200 points in his AHL career, and moving him into second-place in goals amongst AHL defensemen

Jonny Brodzinski notched a pair of assists, his fifth multi-point game of the season

Jeffrey Viel (8, 9) potted a pair of goals and added an assist to record his first three point and multi-goal game of his AHL career

Ten different skaters collected points for San Jose in win

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Tucson 1 2 0 3

San Jose 2 2 2 6

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Tucson 28 1 3 6

San Jose 29 1 6 12

