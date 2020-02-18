Roadrunners Weekly: February 18

CURRENT RECORD:

30-16-1-2 - 63 Points

(1st- Pacific Division, 3rd- Western Conference, 8th- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Friday vs. Stockton - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday vs. Stockton - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

5-2 Loss at Colorado (Tuesday)

5-2 Win at Colorado (Wednesday)

4-3 Shootout Loss at Stockton (Saturday)

6-3 Loss at San Jose (Monday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Forward Brayden Burke moved his point streak all the way to nine consecutive games with either a goal or an assist, matching the franchise's record this past week. Burke also became the first member of the team to reach 20 goals this season and overtook the Pacific Division points lead as well with 21 goals and 28 assists for 49 points in 47 games.

Wednesday night the Roadrunners reached their fastest 30th win of the season in franchise history, besting their previous, which came on March 2, 2018.

Monday night in San Jose forward Hudson Fasching had a pair of goals, his 17thand 18th of the season. That mark now places him second on the team, only behind Burke.

THEY SAID IT:

"Guys have done a good job of playing simple and getting pucks to the net. We've limited our turnovers in the neutral zone and I think that's been a big difference."

Defenseman Jordan Gross continuing on what he believes assisted in the team's success during their win Wednesday in Colorado.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The Roadrunners return home to the Grand Canyon State today before hosting the second place Stockton Heat this weekend.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

1-2-3 Night - Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. against Stockton

Another night of cheap eats, soft drinks will be just $1, hot dogs $2 and beers for just $3.

Youth Jersey Giveaway Night - Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. against Stockton

The first 1,000 children 14 and under in attendance will receive a Roadrunners youth jersey courtesy of OneAZ Credit Union.

It's also another T-Mobile Kachina Saturday! Special ticket packages including a jersey and five (5) tickets are on sale at the below link.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs Wednesdays on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests. This week's show will broadcast live from 1055 Brewing Company downtown.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts. Arizona will play in Dallas and St. Louis Wednesday and Thursday respectively at 6:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Wednesday's game will be joined in progress after Roadrunners Happy Hour live from 1055 Brewing Company.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star airs on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

With a goal Monday afternoon in the team's win over the New York Islanders, Conor Garland became the first Coyote to record 20 goals in a season since the 2017-18 season.

