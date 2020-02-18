Rangers Acquire Forward Julien Gauthier

February 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has acquired forward Julien Gauthier from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Joey Keane.

Gauthier, 22, has skated in 44 games with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, registering 26 goals and 11 assists for 37 points, along with 34 penalty minutes. He ranks fourth in the AHL in goals in 2019-20. In addition, Gauthier leads the Checkers in goals, power play goals (eight), and shots on goal (126), and is tied for third on the team in points this season. Gauthier has recorded at least one goal in 22 of the 44 AHL games he has played thus far in 2019-20. He has also skated in five NHL games with the Hurricanes this season, registering one assist and a plus-two rating. Gauthier made his NHL debut on Oct. 11, 2019 against the NY Islanders, and he tallied his first career NHL assist/point on Dec. 14, 2019 at Calgary.

The 6-4, 227-pounder has skated in 184 career AHL games over three seasons (2017-18 - 2019-20), all with Charlotte, registering 69 goals and 34 assists for 103 points, along with 115 penalty minutes. Gauthier ranks fourth in the AHL in goals over the last two seasons (53), and he established AHL career-highs in games played (75), goals (27), assists (14), and points (41) in 2018-19. Gauthier also helped Charlotte win the Calder Cup as AHL Champions in 2018-19, as he tallied eight points (five goals, three assists) and posted a plus-seven rating in 17 playoff games.

Gauthier played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) prior to beginning his professional career (2013-14 - 2016-17), and he registered 211 points (105 goals, 106 assists) in 227 games with Val-d'Or and Saint John. He helped his team win the QMJHL Championship twice in his junior career (2013-14 with Val-d'Or and 2016-17 with Saint John). Gauthier tallied 17 points (11 goals, six assists) in 16 games during the 2017 QMJHL Playoffs with Saint John, and he also recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in four games during the 2017 Memorial Cup.

A native of Pointe-aux-Trembles, Quebec, Gauthier has represented Canada in several tournaments. Most recently, he helped Canada earn a silver medal at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording seven points (five goals, two assists) in seven games during the tournament.

Gauthier was selected by Carolina in the first round, 21st overall, in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Keane has skated in 49 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering eight goals and 22 assists for 30 points, along with 32 penalty minutes. He was selected by the Rangers in the third round, 88th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.