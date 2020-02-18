Manitoba Moose Weekly: February 18, 2020

WEEK IN REVIEW

Wednesday, February 12: Manitoba 1 vs Rockford 2

The Moose were defeated by the Rockford IceHogs in a 2-1 decision on Wednesday. C.J. Suess started off the scoring on a man advantage giving Manitoba the 1-0 lead. The IceHogs responded in scoring two unanswered goals to secure their victory.

Thursday, February 13: Manitoba 2 vs Rockford 5

The Moose dropped a 5-2 final against the IceHogs on Thursday night. Rockford scored two goals in the first 20 minutes and added another tally in the first two minutes of the second frame to gain the 3-0 advantage. With 7:08 gone in the second period, JC Lipon found the back of the net to get the Moose on the board. In the third period, the IceHogs capitalized on the power play and added an empty net tally to make the score 5-1. With under two minutes left, Michael Spacek scored to post the final score of 5-2.

Saturday, February 15: Manitoba 1 vs Milwaukee 0

Manitoba claimed a 1-0 victory against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday. With 6:49 gone in the third period, Logan Stanley sent an outlet pass to Brent Pedersen who out-raced his opponent and found the top shelf to give Manitoba the 1-0 lead. Eric Comrie was dominant for Manitoba and stopped all 35 of Milwaukee's attempts to secure the victory.

Monday, February 17: Manitoba 1 vs Milwaukee 4

The Moose lost a 4-1 tilt against the Admirals on Monday afternoon. Milwaukee scored three goals in the first 6:40 of the second period. Nelson Nogier scored the lone goal for Manitoba at 8:31 in the frame. Miikka Salomaki posted a two-point performance (1G, 1A) to edge the Admirals over the Moose.

UPCOMING GAMES

at Laval Rocket**

Wednesday, Feb. 19

6:00 p.m. CT

at Laval Rocket**

Friday, Feb. 21

6:30 p.m. CT

at Belleville Senators**

Saturday, Feb. 22

6:00 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose face off against the Laval Rocket in consecutive matchups on Wednesday, Feb. 19 and Friday, Feb. 21. Manitoba then heads to Ontario to take on the Belleville Senators on Saturday, Feb. 22. Puck drop for Wednesday and Saturday's games is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT while Friday's matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. All three games will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

17 Seth Griffith 51 19 16 35 26 -9

26 Jansen Harkins* 30 7 24 31 28 4

34 JC Lipon 54 12 15 27 100 -1

13 Kristian Vesalainen 53 10 15 25 10 -16

48 Andrei Chibisov* 48 7 17 24 73 -14

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 18-20-0 2.80 .914 2

1 Eric Comrie 8-8-0 2.50 .919 1

*On NHL roster

MOOSE NOTES

Climbing the Leaderboard

JC Lipon was handed his 100th penalty minute of the 2019-20 campaign in Monday's matchup against Milwaukee. The forward has accumulated 839 PIM during the seven seasons of his AHL career. Reaching this feat has moved Lipon into second place on Manitoba's all-time career leaderboard, passing Mike Ruark with 838 PIM. Lipon posted a season high of 163 penalty minutes during the 2014-15 campaign with the St. John's IceCaps. This is the sixth time in Lipon's career he has recorded at least 25 points and 100 penalty minutes in a season.

One Down

Nelson Nogier scored his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign in Monday's matchup against Milwaukee. The defenceman has posted eight points (1G, 7A) on the campaign. Nogier recorded the goal on his 80th shot of the campaign. February has proved to be productive month for the Saskatoon, Sask. product as he scored his first goal of the 2018-19 season on Feb. 20 against the Toronto Marlies.

Plenty of Apples

With his assist on Nogier's tally on Monday, Jimmy Oligny matched his 2018-19 season assist total of nine. The defenceman has collected 12 points (3G, 9A) for the Moose this season. Oligny is two assists away for tying his AHL career high of 11 helpers. The St. Michel, Que. product has posted 11 assists twice in his AHL career dating back to the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons which he spent playing for the Milwaukee Admirals.

Consistent Contributor

Kristian Vesalainen has registered a shot in each of the past twelve games for Manitoba. The forward has posted a shot in all but seven games during the 2019-20 campaign. In the two of the games he didn't record a shot, the Helsinki, Fin. product still made his mark on the scoresheet by adding an assist in each game. Vesalainen is currently second on Manitoba with 104 shots on the season trailing JC Lipon who has posted 126 attempts.

Who's Trending?

Eric Comrie appeared in his 200th career AHL game on Monday against the Milwaukee Admirals. The netminder has played 196 games within the Winnipeg Jets organization, while the other four were spent with the Tucson Roadrunners to kick off the 2019-20 campaign. The Edmonton, Alta. product has a career record of 85-91-20 with a 2.85 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. Comrie is four wins away from tying Cory Schneider who ranks first on Manitoba's all-time career leaderboard with 84 victories.

