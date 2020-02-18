Coyotes Recall Aaron Ness from Tucson
February 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Aaron Ness from the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Ness has recorded one assist in 21 games with the Coyotes this season. He has also collected 2-6-8 with 14 PIM in 17 games with the Roadrunners.
The 29-year-old native of Roseau, MN has totaled 1-6-7 and 22 PIM in 68 career NHL games with the Coyotes, Washington Capitals and N.Y. Islanders.
Ness was originally drafted by the Islanders in the second round (40th overall) in the 2008 Entry Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2020
- Russell Dickerson to Perform Post-Game Saturday Night - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sens to Welcome Smith as Part of History of AHL Night - Belleville Senators
- Coyotes Recall Aaron Ness from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Weekly: Penguins Steady in Playoff Hunt as Three-In-Three Approaches - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Donate Life Awareness Night February 28 - Syracuse Crunch
- 'Canes Acquire Keane from Rangers - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Finish Illinois Road Trip, Host San Antonio - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rangers Acquire Forward Julien Gauthier - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Florida Panthers Recall Aleksi Saarela from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Kaut from Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Tucson Concludes Gem Show Road Trip In San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Win Second-Straight, Down Tucson 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.