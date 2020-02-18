Colorado Avalanche Recall Kaut from Eagles

February 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Martin Kaut has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Kaut was selected by the Avalanche with the 16th overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and has posted five goals and 11 assists in 31 games with the Eagles this season. The 20-year old has generated 17 goals and 25 assists in 94 total AHL contests with Colorado.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, February 21st at 8:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.