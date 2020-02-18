Syracuse Crunch to Hold Donate Life Awareness Night February 28

February 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - There are more than 10,000 New Yorkers waiting for life-saving organs. Help change this by joining the Syracuse Crunch and ConnectLife for Donate Life Awareness Night on Friday, Feb. 28 when the Crunch host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7 p.m.

As part of Donate Life Awareness Night, ConnectLife will be distributing information and recruiting fans to join the NYS Donate Life Registry at the Crunch's Feb. 28 game. Any fan that registers to be an organ donor, or shows proof they are a registered donor, will be entered into a drawing to receive a team-signed Crunch jersey. For more information on organ and tissue donation, or to register, look for the ConnectLife table on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Fans that show proof of being a registered organ donor may purchase discounted $19 tickets to the Feb. 28 game through the Crunch office located on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or at the Box Office. Discounted tickets will be available the day of game. Additional fees may apply.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

