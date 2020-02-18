Phantoms Power Play

Phantoms In The Community:

The PPL Center was host to the sixth annual Bleed Orange last week and were able to collect 84 pints of blood which could save up to 250 lives. Isaac Ratcliffe, Max Willman, Pascal Laberge, Kurtis Gabriel, Chris Bigras, Carsen Twarynski, David Kase and Kyle Criscuolo all volunteered their time to meet donors and sign autographs and help encourage people to come out and donate.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Friday, February 14, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 3, Bridgeport Sound Tigers 2 (OT)

The Bridgeport Sound Tigers made their first trip to Allentown of the season as the Phantoms fans welcomed back four-year captain, Colin McDonald. Andy Welinski got things started and Tyler Wotherspoon tied the game late before Mikhail Vorobyev gave Lehigh Valley the win in overtime.

Saturday, February 15, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 3, Hartford Wolf Pack 4 (SO)

The game would extend past regulation for the second consecutive night but eventually fell in a shootout to Hartford. Andy Welinski scored for the second straight game and Cal O'Reilly and Morgan Frost also picked up tallies to help the Phantoms earn a point.

Sunday, February 16, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 2, Hershey Bears 5

The Phantoms fell to 2-6-2 against the Hershey Bears this season with a 5-3 loss on Sunday evening. Morgan Frost scored his 10th goal of the season and Chris Bigras picked up his 100th pro point. Mark Friedman tallied two assists as well.

Next Week:

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers - Webster Bank Arena

Lehigh Valley will make the last trip to Bridgeport of the year for a mid-week showdown Wednesday night. The Phantoms have split their first two games at Webster Bank Arena with a 3-2 win on November 2 and a 4-3 loss on November 3. Kyle Criscuolo and Andy Welinski each have four points in three games against the Sound Tigers.

Friday, February 21, 2020

vs. Rochester Americans - Blue Cross Arena

The Phantoms will travel north to Rochester for the only time this season on Friday night. Lehigh Valley earned a 4-0 win against the Amerks on January 18 in their meeting at PPL Center. Greg Carey scoed twice and J-F Berube made 20 saves to secure the shutout.

Saturday, February 22, 2020

vs. Syracuse Crunch - Upstate Medical University Arena

Lehigh Valley will wrap up the road trip on Saturday in Syracuse in the final meeting of the season. The Phantoms picked up a 5-4 win in Allentown on January 15 with the help of a pair of goals from Morgan Frost.

3 Stars of the Week:

Mr. Orange & Black

Greg Carey officially played his 266th game with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday night, moving him past Chris Conner (265) for the most games played in Lehigh Valley history.

65-Minute Men

With Mikhail Vorobyev's OT winner on Friday, the Phantoms are 5-1 in overtime this season, good for the second highest overtime winning percentage in the AHL.

Getting Things Started

In the Phantoms 53 games this year, they have scored first 29 times, the seventh most in the AHL. They are 8-0-0-1 at home when leading after the first period.

BROADCAST:

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2019-20 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Heater, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

And be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN, 790-AM WAEB or via the Phantoms365 app! Join Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.

TICKETS & INFO

Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2019-20 season are available online at PhantomsHockey.com, by calling 610-224-GOAL [4625] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].

