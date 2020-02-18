Condors Home for Two Huge Crowds this Weekend

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors are home for two games on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Click here to watch all the fun happening. The Condors have had the second highest average attendance increase in the AHL this season.

Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

$2 BEERS & $1 HOT DOGS - Friday, Feb. 21 (7 p.m.)

Enjoy $2 Firestone Walker 805 and Flyjack along with $1 hot dogs

Portacade, a mobile video gaming arcade, will be on the concourse near the Craft Beer Bar set up with multiple video game consoles and hockey games for fans of all ages to play

Faith & Family Night presented by 88.3 LIFE FM - hear from select players and team chaplain Brian Langley after the game

The Condors host the San Diego Gulls in the AHL's Facebook Watch Game of the Week. In addition to regular coverage on AHLTV, iHeartRadio, and Fox Sports 970, the broadcast will be available for free on the AHL's and Bakersfield Condors Facebook pages

Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), the puck drops at 7 p.m.

WIZARD NIGHT - Saturday, Feb. 22 (7 p.m.)

Presented by Univision and Sunny 105.3 FM

Purchase Harry Potter wands on the concourse for just $5; there are many different kinds and the wand will pick you!

Butterbeer samples on the concourse

It will be a magically themed evening as Chris Lopez Magic returns to perform on the concourse

Magical creatures will be on the concourse for pictures including an owl and snake

The Condors host the Colorado Eagles

Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), puck drops at 7 p.m.

GET A HARRY POTTER WAND INCLUDED WITH A CONDORS-CON PACK

